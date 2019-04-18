Prescription drugs and a hundred Euro worth of coins taken in Kilkenny City pharmacy “smash & grab” operation

A burglary at a chemists on Kilkenny’s High Street this week could have been carried out by a drug addict looking for a fix.

A man broke in through the front window of Mahony’s pharmacy just after midnight on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Garda Andy Neill’s been telling KCLR that it was a bit of “a smash and grab operation”.

Prescription drugs and a hundred Euro worth of coins were stolen.

The suspicion is that the crime was carried out by a drug addict looking for a fix.

Anyone who might have seen someone acting suspiciously is asked to contact the city garda station on 056 7775000.