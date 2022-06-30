KCLR News

President Higgins signs Bill on Birth Information & Tracing into law

30/06/2022
Áras an Uachtaráin

The President has signed the Birth Information and Tracing Bill into law.

It aims to allow adopted people full and clear right of access to their birth certificates and other personal information.

The bill passed its final hurdle in the Oireachtas last week – something the Minister for Children described as ‘historic.’

