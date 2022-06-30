KCLR News
President Higgins signs Bill on Birth Information & Tracing into law
The President has signed the Birth Information and Tracing Bill into law.
It aims to allow adopted people full and clear right of access to their birth certificates and other personal information.
The bill passed its final hurdle in the Oireachtas last week – something the Minister for Children described as ‘historic.’
Having considered the Birth Information and Tracing Bill 2022, the President has signed the Bill and it has accordingly become law.https://t.co/YFVmVNRpuU
— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) June 30, 2022