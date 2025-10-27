Uachtarán Na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins is said to be “in good spirits” after being admitted to hospital.

He’s spent the night in St. James’s Hospital in Dublin to receive antibiotics for a localised infection.

Mr Higgins has had a number of health issues in recent years but has continued to carry out his duties.

He spent several days in hospital last year after suffering a stroke.

The 84-year-old will depart Áras an Uachtaráin in two weeks’ time, following the inauguration of his successor, Catherine Connolly.