The President of Ireland is leading the tributes to KCLR96fm as the local broadcaster celebrates a special birthday today (Tuesday, 6th May). Michael D Higgins has issued the following statement; ADVERTISEMENT

Many from outside and within the industry have also been sending on their well-wishes; Those who regularly tune in from across the two counties have been sending in their memories and highlights outlining their appreciation in song, poem and simple text messages, including in various languages from those who’ve moved to the area from other countries. John Walsh got it all off to a great start with tributes in song, poem and various languages on KCLR Breakfast. The date’s a significant one especially given that the broadcasting contract for the next decade has recently been agreed and signed.

Station Chief Executive John Purcell notes it’s a “Big day for KCLR, we’re 21 years on air, hard to believe the time has just flown but it’s a special day and already messages have been flooding in from the most important people in KCLR, the listeners”.

He adds; “We’d like to say thanks to them all but most of all on my own behalf I’d like to thank the team who’ve brought KCLR to the people of Kilkenny and Carlow for over 7,800 days since the 6th of May 2004”. Mr Purcell, with one of the first presenters on air Will Faulkner (now of Midlands 103) and Minister for Arts, Culture, Communications, Media and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan spoke to our Brian Redmond;

Alan Swan’s was the first voice on air – he and now 2FM boss Dan Healy were next to outline their time with the local broadcaster; Senior Corporate Communications Manager with Glanbia PLC Naoise O’Donovan Coogan was among the inaugural news and current affairs team;

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-kclr-daily-former-kclr-journalist-naoise-odonovan-coogan-on-station-birthday-6th-may-2025?si=b8e112d163964a0fad76498e451dfd33&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Gerry McGovern is President of Kilkenny Lions Club, one of the many local groups to avail of the radio platform to get word out of the work they do and fundraisers they’re holding;

John Walsh, Marie Maher and Edwina Grace with John Purcell are the only remaining original staff members;

Oisin Langan and Brendan Hennessy reflected on 21 years of sports coverage on KCLR;

Edward Hayden and Nathalie Lennon are between them known for a variety of reasons and both were individually signed up to present on KCLR as they outlined on air;

Vinny Bradley is one of the station’s newest recruits having joined within the last year to present The Home Run (4-7pm); Advertising is a huge part of any local media platform and we heard from some of the stalwarts of our ads contributors along with station manager Pat Gardiner; Eimear Ní Bhraonáin and John Masterson are just two of the presenters who fronted the station’s main morning talk show;

The duo stayed on to be joined by Mrs Brown’s Boys costars Danny O’Carroll and Paddy Houlihan who presented a four part series on KCLR in 2013;

The programme ended, as many shows do, with cake;