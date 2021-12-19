Procession to take place in Tullow this morning to remember those who died during the pandemic

A walk to remember those who passed during the pandemic is taking place today in Tullow.

The procession will take place from 10.30am at the civic offices in Tullow and go to the Parish church.

Anyone is welcome to join but social distancing must be in place.

Cllr John McDonald explains why it is the memorial is important. ”It’s really important we remember those we have lost during the pandemic and it’s very respectful. We are asking people to bring a candle and hold it to remember loved ones.”