Professor Luke O’Neill and actress Amy Huberman among line-up for day 2 of Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas

It’s back to Borris today for the Festival of Writing and Ideas.

The annual event kicked off yesterday and President Michael D. Higgins was among the contributors.

Today, a host of others take up the mantle – among them Professor Luke O’Neill, actress Amy Huberman as well as local stars Turtle Bunbury and Olivia O’Leary.

While an evening programme of live performances include Lemoncello, Stephen James Smith, The Carole Nelson Trio and The Daoirí Farrell Trio.

