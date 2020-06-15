Programme for government expected to be finalised today when negotiations continue

A programme for government will likely be finalised today when final negotiations continue.

The leaders of Fianna Fáil and the Green Party said a deal is close when they left negotiations with Fine Gael late last night.

It’s expected the roughly 100 page document will be finalised today, with the planned pension age increase one of the last items on the agenda.

There’s been a number of wins for the Green Party, including a 7 per cent annual reduction in carbon emissions and increased investment in cycling, walking and public transport.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he’s happy with the draft document:

“There’s a lot of really good green things in the document, there really is, and a lot of things that give you the chance to do something, you have to go out and actually do it, like you can put it down on paper that you’re going to go out and do this and do that, doing it is the real key”.

“There are a huge number, not just in transport, but a quite wide variety of various things that could have a big influence”.