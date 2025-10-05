A public appeal for memories and photographs is being issued by a landmark attraction in Kilkenny City.

April 2026 will mark 60 years since the historic Rothe House & Garden officially opened to the public in 1966.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restoration of the only surviving 16th-century merchant mansion in Ireland was the very first project of its kind ever undertaken by the south-eastern branch of the National Monuments Service.

Mary Ann Vaughan from the visitor experience at Rothe house outlined what they are looking for.

“We are looking for people who may have memories of Rothe house, either in the early days of its opening in the 1960s, or if they happen to remember anything story wise about the house pre-1966. To that end, we’re also very interested in any photography, or any footage that might be out there of the house, during and before the major restoration project was undertaken.”