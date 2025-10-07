Sunbed companies are calling on the government to regulate the strength of sunbeds.

Sunbeds have long been considered dangerous as they use high intensity UV rays, which damage skin cells and can lead to skin cancer.

Junior Minister for Public Health Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is looking to potentially ban the use of commercial sunbeds for this reason, launching a nationwide public consultation on the matter.

Gary Lipman, Chair of The Sunbed Association, says there are other ways to regulate the industry: ”We’ve asked the Government to regulate the output of a sunbed. This is regulated across Europe. This is the same as sunshine on a Mediterranean beach. ”