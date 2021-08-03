Public counter services at Kilkenny County Council start to return today

Kilkenny County Council will today (Tuesday, 3rd Aug) see a return to some service normality.

A number of counters at their headquarters will again be staffed by personnel after Covid restrictions moved queries and more online and to the phones.

Director of Services Tim Butler outlines the roll-out saying “After I suppose a long closure our public counter at County Hall and in City Hall and the Motor Tax office will open this morning, now we’re still encouraging people to do as much as they can of the services either online, by email or over the phone and while the public counters are open if you want to meet any staff members from planning or housing or any of those areas you still have to do that by appointment and the housing section itself will remain by appointment only until at least September and we’ll review it again”.

He adds “We’d be encouraging people, particularly for the likes of motor tax and other services that they can either do online or by post to continue doing that but the services will reopen from this morning now the motor tax office will be open from 9:15am until 1pm and we will have the usual post box at Reception at County Hall that people can leave cheques and forms there as well this afternoon”.

And he says says the closure of the public counters had no impact on the service provided, noting “It worked quite well because we were able to facilitate people who needed to have meetings with the relevant staff and I suppose most people found they were able to do their services either online or over the phone and I suppose there was no real deterioration in the service itself”.

