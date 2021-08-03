Carlow County Council’s counter services to reopen later this week

Carlow County Council’s to reopen some of its counter services later this week.

On Thursday, the Reception desks at County Hall and at the Tullow Civic Offices will be staffed from 10am to 4pm.

While the planning counter will operate from 10am to 3pm by appointment only – these can be made by ‘phone: 059 9170346 or email to [email protected]).

Arrangements for the Motor Tax Office have yet to be confirmed.

