Public feedback on proposed service improvements in Carlow are being sought by Uisce Eireann.

The proposals focus is on increasing capacity at the Mortarstown Wastewater Treatment Plant in Carlow Town.

The development would increase the plant’s capacity from a population equivalent of 36,000 to 58,000, ensuring it can meet anticipated growth and future demands on Carlow Town’s infrastructure and in the surrounding areas, including Graiguecullen and Killeshin in Co. Laois.

A spokesperson for Carlow County Council told KCLR News that they are “delighted to see the project progress to public consultation. This is a key piece of infrastructure which will enable the future housing and economic development of Carlow Town.”

The consultation runs until Sunday the 19th of October 2025.