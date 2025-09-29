Another public meeting will take place in south Kilkenny later to follow-up on efforts to improve safety on a stretch of the N25.

The section between Luffany Roundabout and just north of the Ballinclare junction has seen road incidents claim 12 lives in 20 years with many others injured.

An agreement was reached recently to reduce the speed limit there from 100 km per hour to 80.

600 people turned out at The Rhu Glenn Hotel for the last gathering to discuss the topic and similar numbers are expected this evening.

Councillor Fidelis Doherty says that the route deals with a large amount of traffic;