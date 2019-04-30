Public meeting to take place on Irish Water’s next phase of works in Carlow Town

Anyone with concerns or questions about Irish Water’s next phase of works in Carlow Town will get the chance to air them this week.

A public information event has been organised for this Thursday from 5:30 to 7.30pm at the Seven Oaks Hotel.

It’s been organised ahead of the start of phase two of works to replace old pipes on Dublin Street from Castle Street to Centaur Street.

Mark O’Duffy from Irish Water has told KCLR News the works will all be taking place over the summer following “Consultation with local businesses, chamber of commerce, Carlow County council, it’s been generally agreed to try and do the works during the summer months when the town is quieter, when the college is off, to try keep disruption to an absolute minimum”.

He adds “As a further consultation & further engagement with the local community this information evening, which is a drop-in information evening, is to give opportunity to businesses & residents to come in & discuss the upcoming works”.

