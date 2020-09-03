Publicans say the pubs should reopen the minute new Garda powers come into force.

Legislation that will allow Gardaí to close such outlets on the spot for breaching Covid-19 restrictions was debated in the Dáil last night.

The Justice Minister says it paves the way for the reopening of those that do not serve food. While the Chair of the Oireachtas Covid-19 Response Committee says it may be time to reopen pubs.

Anthony Morrison, of Christy’s Bar in Kilkenny, says the behaviour of bars serving food shouldn’t affect the wet pubs reopening:

“The pubs that are in breach, are trading as restaurants, they’re not trading as pubs, so to say that they’re in breach and that they’re hindering wet pubs is an insult to the wet pubs that isn’t open” he said.

“Anyone who’s open now doing food, if they’re in breach of the Covid-19 regulations, they are trading as a food outlet they are not trading as a wet pub, so there can be no correlation between them”.