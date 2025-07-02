A south Kilkenny primary school continues to celebrate having taken home the top honours from a national 3D printing competition.

Scoil Phádraig in Ballyhale was announced as the overall winners of the ‘Manufacturing a Healthy Future,’ a contest which aims to foster STEM skills in classrooms.

Run as a partnership between I-form and global medical technology company Stryker it has been offered to teachers and pupils in schools across Europe.

Sixth Class teacher at the local educational facility Sarah McCormick explained her student’s project to KCLR News’ Michael Bergin;