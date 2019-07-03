Question mark over the future of some Kilkenny city AirBnB rentals

There’s a question mark now over the future of some AirBnB rentals in Kilkenny after a move to effectively outlaw short-term letting in the city.

Kilkenny County Council has admitted that it’s ”highly unlikely” that they would grant planning permission for more than 90 days AirBnB-style renting of housing within the newly designated Rent Pressure Zone.

Houses outside the city electoral area and across County Carlow are not affected.

But Senior Planner Denis Malone says allowing permission would defeat the purpose of the new legislation.