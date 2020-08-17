Rainfall warning in place for Carlow, Kilkenny & rest of southern Ireland

A Status Yellow rainfall warning’s in place this morning for Carlow and Kilkenny as well as Munster & six other counties.

Heavy, possibly thundery, rain is expected at times today with accumulations of 25 to 40mm in places. Localised flooding may occur in parts.

The Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway

The Met Éireann notice is valid until midnight.