A range of garden equipment’s missing from a home on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

It’s after a burglary in the O’Loughlin Court area between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning (5th & 6th July).

Sgt John Duffy says his team is interested to hear from anybody who could help with their investigation, telling KCLR News; “There was a pressure washer taken and some other garden equipment taken from the house at that time, anybody that may have seen anybody suspicious at all in the area, anyone being offered these kind of products for sale at prices that seem a little bit lower than they probably should be we would really appreciate hearing from anybody if they could contact the Gardaí in Kilkenny we’d very much appreciate it”.

The station is contactable by ‘phone to 056 777 5000.