Rás na mBan organisers excited about new South Kilkenny stage

A new route through South Kilkenny has been added to a major international cycle race returning to the county this year

Rás na mBan 2019 will see more than 100 of the top female cyclists in the world compete over six stages in the 14th edition of the competition this September.

It’s the fourth year that the race will have been based around Kilkenny.

And one of the organisers, Declan Quigley says they’re excited about the new stage noting “We’re coming down into the south of Kilkenny for a new stage that finishes in Piltown and that’s particularly gratifying that we’re sort of reaching new parts of the county and also we’ve changed it up a little bit in that we’ve got a finishing circuit with a climb on it, it’s a 20km route so the riders will come into Piltown then head out, up a bit of a climb and they’ll go up that a couple of times and then come to the finish”.

It means there’s three opportunities in Piltown to come see the world’s best international bike racers.