Accelerated infrastructure delivery is hugely important according to the CEO of Kilkenny Chamber.

John Hurley says while aspects of yesterday’s Budget were satisfactory, there’s a need to improve housing, energy, water and transport.

The chamber will hold a special lunch at 12.30 this afternoon in Hotel Kilkenny were experts will dissect what Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Jack Chambers outlined in the Dáil.

Mr Hurley says that Ireland needs to remain competitive;

Students have been reacting to yesterday’s announcement that college fees will permanently drop to €2,500 a year.

The permanent €500 reduction comes following a €1,000 temporary cut for the last number of years.

Students’ union’s argue it actually amounts to a €500 increase in fees.

South East Technological University (SETU) Students’ Union President, Erin Foley, says the fees are unrealistic for students, noting; “All the unions had meetings with Minister Lawless and we had all stated the importance of the fee reduction because again it’s unbearable to live in this country sometimes with the fees whether it’s trying to go to college, working as well and then any hobbies or anything you have as well, trying to find the time for yourself is hard, €2,500 is absolutely unrealistic for students”.

For the childcare sector, views have been mixed – Mick Kenny, Manager of Urlingford Community Childcare, outlines his first thoughts;

The farming community too had something to say – IFA’s Alice Doyle, from Carlow, and Kilkenny woman Josephine O’Neill who is the Macra President shared their initial responses with KCLR News’ Martin Quilty;

Stay tuned for more reaction to Budget 2026 (full details here) when The KCLR Daily doing a deep dive on the provisions live from Arboretum, Leighlinbridge.