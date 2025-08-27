3,000 local leaving certs have until 3 o’clock this (Tuesday) afternoon to make a final decision on their first round CAO offers.

At 2 o’clock today students received an email or text message notfying them of an offer either for their first preference or subsequent choice.

The South East Technological University (SETU) made a massive 7,064 offers this year in close to 200 courses across their campuses in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford.

SETU Marketing and Outreach Officer Jess Lawson told KCLR News that if you have any queries your been advised to make contact with the college.

“If you think you should have got an offer and you did’t you can pick up the phone and call ourselves.”

She also had this reminder for students: “If you’re not accepting the offer, you don’t need to do much at the moment just don’t accept it through the CAO.”

“I think it’s important for students and parents to realise that if you get an offer of your first preference, you can’t be offered in subsequent rounds anything lower on your list.”