Record number of patients waiting on hospital beds today, eleven of them at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny

A record number of patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.
506 patients are without beds, which is the highest number on trolleys since the start of the pandemic.
11 of them are at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, all of them in the local emergency department.
91 patients are awaiting beds at University Hospital Limerick, which is the highest daily figure for any hospital throughout the pandemic.