Record numbers in Irish hospitals as 1,151 people are being treated with Covid-19

1,151 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning – a record total for the third day in a row.

It’s a 12% increase on yesterday’s total and is a rise of 126% on last Friday.

The figure includes 101 people in ICU – which is the first time the number has risen above 100 since April.

Anne O’Connor from the HSE says once case numbers begin to fall, it will take some time for the impact to be felt in hospitals.

“It takes some time for that number to translate into people coming into hospital and more time again for that to translate into numbers into ICU” said Anne O’Connor.

“We’re looking at this over the next couple of weeks being a very big number, we’re working on the basis that we would potentially see 2,500 people in hospital and 300-400 people in ICU’s”.