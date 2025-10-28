It’s an end of an era as Reddy’s of Carlow is closing its doors.

Reddy’s traces its foundation to when the building at 67 Tullow Street in Carlow was first established as an Inn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the centuries it evolved. At various points it functioned as a malting house, a potato house, stables, and an undertaking business in the 1930’s.

In a statement to KCLR news the family said they made decision to close due to business considerations and personal family circumstances and have thanked their staff and valuable customers for being part of their journey.

Reddy’s will close its doors Sunday the 30th November 2025.