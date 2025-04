Anyone wishing to vote in the upcoming Presidential Election will have an opportunity to register next week, as Wednesday, April 30th has been designated National Voter Registration Day.

Registering is simple and can be done online at checktheregister.ie using just an email address, PPS number, Eircode, and date of birth.

For those who prefer a paper option, forms can be requested from Carlow or Kilkenny local authorities.

Don’t miss your chance to have your say!