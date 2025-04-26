A special broadcast on KCLR on the eve of his funeral, Fr Dermot Ryan and Fr Micheál Murphy present Remembering Pope Francis, on KCLR.

Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, and Bishop Niall Coll, Bishop of Ossory will share their memories of Pope Francis.

Other guests include Michelle Wall – Mountmellick, Fr Michael Sheil – Jesuit Clongowes Wood College, and Gemma Mulligan – Tullaroan.

Originally broadcast on KCLR on Friday 25 April, 2025.

Listen Back: Remembering Pope Francis

Photo: Visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan (Yakov Federov/CC4.0).