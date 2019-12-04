Renewed appeal for footage related to attempted armed robbery in Tullow

There’s a fresh appeal for any more footage related to an attempted armed robbery of a cash-in-transit employee in Tullow last week.

Gardaí have thanked everyone who has come forward so far in the investigation into the incident which happened on Thursday last outside the AIB on Bridge Street in the town.

Sergeant Joe Hanly says they’ve already had some very good eyewitness accounts of what happened but are still keen to hear from anyone else with information.

He also said that Gardaí are confident that there was more than one person involved and that the culprits were in the town from early that morning.

He appealed for any CCTV or dashcam footage from 9am on the morning of Thursday November 28th.