Repairs to Kilkenny’s vandalised Great War Memorial may involve getting new sculpture sent from India

A new head might have to be sent from India to repair the vandalised War Memorial in Kilkenny’s Peace Park.

Efforts are being made to repair the damage done to the nose of the Soldier in Repose statue last month.

However, it’s not clear yet how exactly it can be best achieved and the War memorial Committee are in ongoing talks with the people in India who originally hand-carved the piece.

Spokesperson, Donal Croghan, says while they don’t know final answer yet, or how much it will cost, they are determined to find a solution.

Meanwhile, Donal says anti-social behaviour in general around that area of the Peace Park has been getting worse.

He says the handball alley nearby has also has the same issues.