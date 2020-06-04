Report – Two teenage girls have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 19 year old Carlow man last month in Brisbane

Australian media is reporting that two teenage girls have now appeared in court charged with the murder of a 19 year old Carlow man last month in Brisbane.

It’s alleged the two filmed the torture of Cian English who was the victim of a violent robbery before he fell to his death from a balcony at Surfers Paradise on May 23rd.

The girls were arrested and have appeared in childrens court today -each charged with one count of murder, one count of stealing, two counts of robbery, two counts of torture and two counts of deprivation of liberty.

Three men aged 18, 20 and 22 have already been charged with his murder and remain in custody.