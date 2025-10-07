Budget 2026 will be unveiled in the coming hours and many are bracing for what it might contain.

It’s reported that there will be a focus on capital spending and enterprise instead of any cost of living package or income tax cuts when details of the document are set out.

Representatives of various sectors locally have been outlining their hopes to KCLR News.

Manager of Urlingford Community Childcare Mick Kenny would like to see one particular issue tackled;

860 special education teachers and the deployment of 1,700 SNAs is expected but Principal of Educate Together Carlow, Simon Lewis, isn’t expecting much;

A VAT rate cut from July has been forecast for hospitality but General Manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, Colin Ahern would like to see more;

For those in the agricultural sector, IFA’s Alice Doyle who’s from Carlow but based in Wexford, says her organisation has been pretty consistent on its seek;

While younger farmers too have their own pleas as Macra President and local woman Josephine O’Neill outlines;

In business, a lot of talk has been about the VAT rate – Colin Ahern is Manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel;

Stay tuned for updates on Budget 2026 at the top of each hour on KCLR News across the day with a special focus on its inclusion on The KCLR Daily on Wednesday from 10am.