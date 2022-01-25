Rescue 117 helicopter base set to stay local in South East

The South East looks set to retain its search and rescue base after concerns were raised locally.

It had been feared that the region’s ‘Rescue 117’ helicopter, based out of Waterford Airport, could be lost because a new tender for provision of the services across the county from 2024 listed a minimum of three bases down from the current four.

This is what led to fears expressed to KCLR from south Kilkenny councilors, regional TDs, and local search and rescue personnel that the Waterford base would be the one cut with local services affected as a result.

Representations were made in the Dail and TDs from across Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and South Tipperary met to discuss the matter earlier this week.

However now it seems those concerns have been taken on board and the government’s decided to change the specifications for the next phase of operation to include all four current bases at Dublin, Shannon, Sligo and Waterford.