The Chief Executive of the Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board has retired after 40 years of service.

Eileen Curtis began her journey in Waterford before joining County Kilkenny VEC in 1987 as an Adult Education Officer.

She played a key role in the amalgamation of that organisation with its Carlow counterpart and took the helm in 2019.

Former KCETB Chair, now Deputy Peter Chap Cleere, described her as hard working an inspirational noting; “Eileen dedicated over 40 years of her life in a career and in a milestone achievement was truly remarkable”.

He adds; “Her hard work, commitment and passion obviously contributed to her success but have also inspired many, many people around her, we wish Eileen and her family the very best in her retirement and hopefully she gets the time to relax and spend quality time with her loved ones”.