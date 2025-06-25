Between June 16 and June 23, 2025, Revenue officers carried out a series of operations across Ireland, resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, and counterfeit goods with an estimated total value of €688,200.

The seizures took place in Dublin, the Midlands, Kilkenny, Waterford, and at Rosslare Europort. Revenue says the operations were informed by risk profiling and intelligence gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the items confiscated were:

17.79kg of herbal cannabis, valued at almost €356,000

3.8kg of butane honey oil, valued at €76,000

Over 440g of MDMA, worth approximately €26,500

Other assorted illicit drugs, valued at more than €10,000

Almost 20,000 litres of alcohol, with an estimated retail value of €80,000. Revenue estimates a potential excise loss of over €37,500

25,180 cigarettes, worth over €22,700, with a projected loss to the Exchequer of nearly €18,000

467 counterfeit items, including clothing and accessories, estimated to be worth over €117,000

The cannabis was intercepted during parcel checks in Dublin and the Midlands. The parcels had been sent from countries including the USA, Canada, Belgium, and Spain, and were addressed to various locations around Ireland. Detector dogs Enzo and Ciara were involved in these finds.

The alcohol, cigarettes, and counterfeit goods were found during separate operations, and three weapons were also recovered in the Midlands.

Revenue confirmed that the counterfeit products were identified as infringing intellectual property rights after consultation with the relevant rights holders. Investigations into all of the seizures are ongoing.