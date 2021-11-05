Road closed following fatal crash in north Kilkenny

A man has died in a crash near Freshford in the early hours of this morning.

It happened at around 3am at Tobernapaiste – just past the graveyard outside Freshford.

There was one vehicle involved. A second man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following the incident.

The road is closed between Freshford and Ministers Cross and will remain closed for a number of hours to allow fatal collision investigators to examine the scene.

Diversions are in place and traffic heading for Kilkenny is asked to travel via Johnstown.

Local families are advised there may be some disruption to school bus services in the area this morning