Motorists in Carlow are advised to expect travel disruptions today as road resurfacing works are underway on the L-3044-0 between Oldtown and Rathwade, near The Harrow Cross.

Carlow County Council has confirmed that a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the route is closed to all traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today. A full road closure is in effect, with a detour in place for the duration of the works.

The resurfacing is being carried out by the Muinebheag Municipal District as part of ongoing infrastructure improvements in the area.

Carlow County Council says efforts are being made to minimise disruption to local residents and commuters, and that the works are expected to be completed on schedule.

Motorists are urged to follow all traffic management signage and allow extra time for their journeys.