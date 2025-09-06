Plans for new road safety improvements in one South Kilkenny village have been announced.

The Templeorum Village Improvement Scheme 2025 is currently open for public consultation on the Kilkenny County Council website and will be on show in the community hall in Templeorum on Friday 12th September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Cllr Pat Dunphy outlined to KCLR News some of the safety features that will be introduced.

“There’s an extension of the footpath up from the hall down to where it joins the footpath, that’ll be joined, and you’ll have a number of ramps there aswell, but there’s such a thing now that’s getting fairly popular as a virtual ramp, they are beginning to crop up according to the engineer, and by all accounts people are happy with them, they like them, and they do the job and there’s no big ramps to go over at the same time.”