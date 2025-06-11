Roddie Cleere’s Irish Music Show
Wednesday 11th June 2025
KCLR96FM
the drip THUMPER
new orleans Kippex
slow down Artis Polo
golden wings Gerr Walsh Music
government milk matt devereux
as if I always knew 1000 Beasts
never say his name The Revolt
gotta find out Marc Cunningham
blood moon ella marie
loughgall circus Junk Drawer
all night long four nights
heartache vacation Jess Young
she Ryan J Music
magic T.A Narrative
Featured album – AN LÁ BA- Dysania
MACALLA
EVELYN
HOT DAWG DIGGITY DANK
Asha’s Waltz PEBBLEDASH
DECAY Tridence
sunny say Novatone
take a chance Natalie Moran Music
why wont the world stop turning Torpey Music
someone special Unique Freaks (aka THEE U.F.O)
not much to say The Rosecaps
love is the way Imelda May