The North Kilkenny village of Ballyouskill will welcome home the newly-crowned Rose of Tralee Katelyn Cummins this evening.

The event will kick off at half past 7 at the Wheel Inn, where Katelyn, the first Laois Rose to ever be chosen as the Rose of Tralee, will be joined by her fellow roses and rose escorts.

Music will be provided by Sean Fortune and a local DJ, with works taking place all week to accommodate for the large crowd expected.

Speaking earlier in the week, Katelyn’s neighbour Pat Holohan said that she was an inspiration, as a young apprentice electrician.

“The approach that she’s taking has to be admired, because when the Leaving Cert results come out, the airwaves are saturated with talk of college places and college points, and Katelyn is taking the very sensible approach in that she now has several options in her career.