Newly-Crowned Rose of Tralee Katelyn Cummins was welcomed home to Ballyouskill last night, being accompanied home by her rose sisters and rose escorts to the Wheel Inn.

Katelyn is the first ever rose representing Laois to win the title, and is currently finishing out her apprenticeship as an electrician in Laois.

Taking the stage alongside representatives of Laois County Council, President of the IFA Francie Gorman, and Rose of Tralee Committee members Steve Cronly and Lynn Moloney, Katelyn paid tribute to her parents, Noel and Siobhán.

“To Mam and Dad, thank you for believing in me always, no matter what stage of life I was at, the support you have given me growing up is the reason I am who I am today, you have always told me to believe in myself, that I was capable of so much more than I thought, and that is why I wear that sash today. The confidence you have given me always allows me to be my truest self, and I will be forever grateful.”

Meanwhile, locals at the event gave their reaction to Katelyn’s big win.

Reflecting on Katelyn’s interview, one man noted that “She came across so well on the stage, and we’re really really proud of her, a great great achievement altogether.”

Another woman said that Katelyn was an inspiration as a female electrician, and that “we’re hoping that that’s what will bring more women on board, because they’re badly needed.”

Following speeches from Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Barry Walsh, local Councillor Ollie Clooney, IFA President Francie Gorman, Steve Cronly of the Rose of Tralee Festival, Katelyn’s dad Noel, and the woman herself, the crowd gathered sang a rendition of both “the Rose of Tralee” and “Lovely Laois”, before enjoying the music in the Wheel Inn.

By all accounts, a good night was then had.