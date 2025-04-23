The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced upcoming changes to the KK2 City Bus Service in Kilkenny, set to take effect this Sunday, April 27th.

Currently, the KK2 route travels from St. Luke’s Hospital via Freshford Road, Bishop’s Hill, and Vicar Street to Irishtown, with stops at Loreto and Vicar Street. Under the revised route, buses will instead operate from St. Luke’s via the Grange Road Roundabout, Grange Road, Butt’s Green, and Dean Street before continuing to Irishtown. Outbound buses will follow the same path in reverse.

As a result of the change, the Loreto and Vicar Street bus stops will be discontinued. In their place, new bus stops will be introduced at the following locations:

Grange Road near Dunningstown Junction

Ayrfield

Butt’s Green

According to the NTA, the adjustment is being made in advance of planned roadworks on Vicar Street, which is expected to become one-way upon completion.

The remainder of the KK2 route remains unchanged, and the NTA advises passengers to check updated timetables and route maps before travelling.