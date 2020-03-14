Routine is essential during Covid-19 pandemic

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, locals are being reminded to monitor their anxiety levels due to the outbreak.

Local psychotherapist Mags Bowen says that self-isolation can have troubling effects on mental health.

Speaking to KCLR, she advised that it’s essential to maintain a regular routine even if you are stuck indoors or working from home.

“If you’re working from home, get up. Dress as if you’re going to work. Keep your lunch breaks, keep your tea breaks.”