The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has announced a comprehensive new strategy to address the mounting backlog in driving test appointments, with wait times now affecting approximately 100,000 hopeful drivers across the country.

Key measures in the RSA’s plan include the accelerated training of new driving examiners, extended testing hours — including overtime on Saturdays and bank holidays — and an overhaul of the booking system to better target regions with the highest demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to staffing and scheduling changes, the RSA has confirmed the rollout of new driving test centres aimed at boosting testing capacity nationwide. These new centres will serve as relief points for existing facilities that are currently overwhelmed.

“Our goal is to get as many people safely tested and on the road as possible,” said an RSA spokesperson. “We know how critical a driving licence is to daily life, especially for younger people and workers in rural areas.”

The RSA is also calling on the public to play a part in the solution. Candidates who are unable to attend their scheduled test are being urged to cancel in advance so their slot can be reassigned. Additionally, the authority is reminding all applicants to ensure their vehicles meet roadworthy standards prior to their test to avoid disqualification on the day.

The announcement comes amid growing public frustration over delays that have, in some cases, stretched for months — impacting employment, education, and day-to-day life.

With the new measures set to roll out in the coming weeks, the RSA says it is confident that waiting times will begin to ease significantly by late summer.