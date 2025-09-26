There’s huge sadness locally following the deaths of two men known for their strong support of sport.

Callan native John Donovan was a regular on the city streets which he patrolled ensuring disabled parking bays were occupied by those who were entitled to use them.

An avid GAA fan, his support for John Lockes and the county crews was unwavering, while his beaming smile and fondness for chat will ensure he remains in the hearts of many.

In November 2022, John welcomed Minister Darragh O’Brien into his home at that time, close to his beloved Nowlan Park.



Cullohill, Laois man, John Dollard will also be missed locally – he was a steward at UPMC Nowlan Park, typically positioned in the tunnel area of Ardán Breathnach helping players and patrons. While he also helped out at the National Ploughing Championships.

Both will be reposed today with funerals taking place tomorrow after which they’ll separately be laid to rest in their respective areas.

You’ll find death notices for John Donovan here and for John Dollard here.