“You keep building them, I’ll keep coming down, the money will keep coming” says Minister Darragh O’Brien to Kilkenny County Council

Minister Darragh O’Brien spent Monday in Kilkenny visiting a range of housing developments as well the city’s fire station.

There were six locations to stop by as Chair of the county council, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick had outlined to KCLR News.

Station Avenue, Ballyragget

The first was in Ballyragget where 22 new homes have been built at Station Avenue – Angela and James Quinn as well as Ann Stone were among those settling in as they told KCLR News’ Edwina Grace:

Pennefeather, Kilkenny City

Then it was into Kilkenny city and the new homes at Pennefeather, across the road from UPMC Nowlan Park. Amid speeches, a minute’s silence was held for the late Vicky Phelan led by Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council Mary Mulholland. (A book of condolence has since been opened for the Mooncoin native).

Callan man John Donovan was among those officially getting keys to his abode within the estate.

John was very excited to be settling in:

While there, Minister O’Brien had a chat with our Edwina Grace about his latest visit to Kilkenny, one of many to the county since he took up the housing portfolio:

Golf Links Road, Kilkenny

The third location of the day was a building site at nearby Golf Links Road.

Acting CEO of Kilkenny County Council Sean McKeown spoke about the Minister’s visit to Kilkenny and gave a reaction to comments that the local authority was highly praising of its stance on housing provision and the pledge “you keep building them, I’ll keep coming down, the money will keep coming”:

The former Mulhall’s Shop and surrounding spots are providing space for two, two-bed, two-storey houses as well as four single-bed bungalows.

Local man Paddy Crotty is overseeing the project:

Orchard Close, Kilkenny

It was around the corner then to Orchard Close, 23 three-bed semi-detached and terraced houses managed by Clúid Housing.

A representative of the not-for-profit charity which provides affordable, high-quality homes to people in housing need, told KCLR about the development while we also heard from some of those who moved in:

Crokers Hill

More than 90 homes are to be built at Crokers Hill where Minister Darragh O’Brien met with some of those involved with the development.

While there, he helped to turn the sod on the site.

Mary Mulholland is Director of Services for Housing with Kilkenny County Council and she outlined the plan for the space which is just off the Kennyswell Road, already a very busy route:

Kilkenny city Fire Station

Kilkenny city Fire Station was the last stop-off point where there was time for some lunch, private meetings and also the handing over of keys of a different kind, those for a new appliance.

These firemen will be using it:

There had been speculation that the Minister might announce a new site for the city station, but that didn’t transpire.

But in terms of the local house provisions, he pledged “you keep building them, I’ll keep coming down, the money will keep coming” so further announcements may be due – stay tuned to KCLR!