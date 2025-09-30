“Safety on the N25 Cannot Wait” – that’s the message from last night’s meeting in south Kilkenny which was attended by more than 300 people.

Aim was to give feedback on works done to date on a stretch of the route which has been the scene of a number of fatalities and serious injuries, further action was also discussed with a question and answer session taking place too.

Organisers, N25 Safety Group, says it’s delighted to report substantial progress in its ongoing campaign and thanks all stakeholders for their support while outlining key milestones achieved to date, namely;

Reduction in Speed Limits: Successfully campaigned for a reduction in the speed limit along key sections of the N25 to 80 km/h, making the road safer for all users.

Engagement with Kilkenny County Council: The group held several meetings with Kilkenny County Council to highlight urgent safety needs. This collaboration has resulted in: Commitments to cut back overgrown hedgerows to improve visibility. Surveying of dangerous junctions to identify areas requiring redesign. A comprehensive plan now underway to enhance junction safety and reduce risks.

The group held several meetings with Kilkenny County Council to highlight urgent safety needs. This collaboration has resulted in: Securing Funding for Upgrades: Met with the Minister for Transport to press for critical funding for the N25 upgrade—funding was successfully secured. Engaged with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to ensure the delivery of additional resources, which have now been obtained.

Traffic Diversion Planning: We have also established a dedicated sub-group to manage traffic diversions during periods when sections of the road must be closed, minimising disruption to local residents and businesses.

Speed Enforcement Improvements: Work is ongoing to transition the current speed camera on the N25 to a mean speed camera zone, which will ensure fairer and more consistent enforcement of speed limits while improving overall safety.

Chairperson Bernie Mullally has been updating KCLR News’ Edwina Grace on last night’s gathering;