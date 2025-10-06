A safety alert has been issued for heat pumps believed to be installed in more than 100,000 homes around the country.

The consumer watchdog says there’s a risk of electrocution associated with certain models of Tucson pumps, which were manufactured between 2017 and 2024.

The full list of affected serial numbers is on the CCPC website.

People can continue to use their heating systems as normal, but are being warned not to handle affected pumps, and to contact Tucson to have it replaced for free.

Patrick Kenny, Member of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, said,

“This is one of the largest product safety alerts ever issued by the CCPC, and one of the most serious. There are about 114,000 of these pumps in Irish homes.

“If you’ve had work done on your heating system in the last 8 years, you need to check if you have one of these pumps. Check your heating system very carefully – do not touch the pump, just look for the Tucson brand, find the serial number and check it against the list on CCPC.ie. The affected pump can then be replaced for free by an approved Tucson technician or service agent.

“We’re particularly highlighting this to tradespeople. At this time of year people are getting their heating systems serviced or upgraded, and any contact with the electrical connection of these pumps carries a risk of electrocution. Anyone working on heating systems must be very aware of the serious risk presented by these pumps, and retailers must check their stock and stop sales of the affected units immediately.”

“This issue was first brought to our attention by the HSA, showing the importance of cross-agency collaboration. Reports from consumers, traders and other State bodies are essential to our work.”

Advice to consumers