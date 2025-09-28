The Festival Director of Savour Kilkenny has said that the festival is a unique way of bringing together Kilkenny’s strong agricultural and culinary traditions.

The festival returns to Kilkenny this October Bank Holiday weekend, taking place from the 24th to the 27th, with a feast of activities for food lovers of all ages.

In 2024, over 68,000 people attended the festival, and this year’s event is set to be even bigger.

Speaking to KCLR, Marian Flannery said that Kilkenny is the perfect location for a food festival.

“What we have here in Kilkenny with great land, and great product and great farmers, and then you know Savour is the coming together of all of that, and bringing fantastic food producers from all over the country, closing off the road, building marquees, having cookery demos, having kids workshops, and really having an amazing four-day community event.”