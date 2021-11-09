Kilkenny school ‘deeply regrets’ tragic accident involving young student

A local school is expressing deep regrets over a tragic accident involving a young student.

A 13-year-old boy died after collapsing at St Kieran’s College on Monday afternoon.

In a statement to KCLR News today the school says: ”St Kieran’s College deeply regrets that a tragic accident happened at lunchtime yesterday involving a young student of our school.

The accident occurred while the students were playing normally.

This is a terrible tragedy for his family, friends, parish and all in our school community. You will understand the need for privacy at this time.

Prayers and offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.

Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service are present with us in the school supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to care for our students at this time.

The school continues to be open to parents, to support them and to offer them advice and guidance.

Each and every one of our students are precious to us – we pray for each other today – May St Kieran be for us a support at this time.”