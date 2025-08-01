The latest search of ground as part of the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott 27 years ago has concluded.

The young mother went missing from her home village of Broadwayin February 1998.

Yesterday open ground was searched in her native County Wexford, but that finished up last night with results not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí have updated her family and say the investigation is ongoing, reminding those who might have information to share to come forward.

Please contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200 or any Garda Station in person or by phone. Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 at any time.